Advertisement

Angry customer attacks Colo. cell phone store employees over quoted price

Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:35 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR/KCEC/CNN) - A man from Colorado faces assault charges after police say he attacked two employees at a cell phone store. The victims say the suspect became angry over the price he was quoted.

Hilda de Leon and her coworker at Cricket Wireless in Longmont, Colorado, are still shaken up after a customer, later identified as David Blattner, attacked them June 23.

“It’s hard for me to talk about it because it’s something that you kind of relive every time you talk about it, and it’s something so traumatizing, something... you feel you’re safe at work,” de Leon said.

Blattner came into the store that Tuesday asking about prices, and de Leon says she asked him how much money he had.

“He told me, ‘I have $30.’ So, I told him, ‘You’ll need, you know, at least $15 more,’” de Leon said.

At her words, de Leon says Blattner became upset and left the store, but a little while later, he returned.

“Screaming at me, telling me, ‘I can’t believe you’re charging me this much. I’ve been a customer for a long time,’” de Leon said.

De Leon says she asked him to leave, but he wouldn’t. Surveillance video appears to show Blattner begin throwing punches at de Leon while her coworker tried to call 911 before she was, herself, attacked.

Police arrived moments later and arrested Blattner. He was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree assault and criminal mischief.

De Leon and her coworker were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

“It’s not normal to see a person walk into a store, argue about the price and then just attack,” said Officer Sean Stone with Longmont Police. “To watch it actually happen, it’s just like... I’ve never actually seen something like this, and I’ve been doing this for quite a while.”

Stone says the case may be reopened to investigate claims the victims made in later interviews with Univision Colorado that the suspect made racist comments during one visit to the store.

Copyright 2020 KDVR, KCEC, Longmont Police via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Surveillance video shows angry customer beat workers at Colo. cell phone store

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
The case may be reopened to investigate the victims' claims that the suspect made racist comments during one visit to the store.

National

Trump doubles down on divisive message in July 4 address

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
As part of his remarks, the president compared his current political fights against leftists in America to the fight against Nazis in World War II.

National

Woman dies after 2 protesters hit by car on Seattle highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Martha Bellisle
The 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with two counts of vehicular assault.

National

Nathan's July 4 hot dog eating contest forges on despite coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Changes to accomodate for the virus include a move indoors, a smaller invited field to allow for social distancing and everyone wearing masks and gloves where possible.

Latest News

National Politics

Kanye West tweets he’s running for president

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray News Staff
With approximately four months left to the November election, the rapper would not be able to get listed on the ballot in several states.

National

Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters

Updated: 4 hours ago
Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, Confederate figures and others.

Coronavirus

For nation’s birthday, Trump stokes the divisions within US

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

News

Lexington bike parade

Updated: 8 hours ago
There has been a Lexington Fourth of July bike parade for decades

News

Saturday July 4th Evening FastCast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon.

News

Big Lick Brewing Fourth of July

Updated: 8 hours ago
This is the third annual event