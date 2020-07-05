More showers and storms expected this afternoon.

The story for the next few days won’t chance much. A front is slowly shift South today and will linger nearby into the middle of the week. This will bring the return of daily storm chances in the afternoon. Highs will linger in the 80s to lower 90s through much of the week. We are also watching the Gulf of Mexico this week as an area of low pressure could strengthen and slide up the coast. This will bring a better chance of storm by the end of the week.

SUNDAY

A weak front will get pulled south bringing in more clouds Sunday along with helping to trigger more numerous scattered showers and storms this afternoon into the evening. Afternoon highs will be a few degrees lower on Sunday because of the added clouds.

STORM TIMING: Best storm chances between 1pm and 8pm

SEVERE RISK: Low severe storm risk, but slow-moving storms may lead to localized flooding

A front will wobble nearby and linger for the next few days. (Grey)

MONDAY-TUESDAY

With that front lingering nearby daily afternoon storm chances return for the start of the week. Hot and humid conditions are expected to start the week with highs in the 80s and a few 90s possible.

This Summer pattern continues for the start of the week with daily afternoon storm chances. (Grey)

END OF THE WEEK

We are watching an area of low pressure over the next few days. Model have been consistently showing the development of an area of low pressure near the Gulf states and moving up the coast. The National Hurricane Center has given this area of low pressure a 10% chance of tropical formation in the next 48 hours. That is low, but its track could bring more storms and heavy rain to the region by the end of the week.

There is a 10% chance of tropical development in the next five days. (Grey)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.