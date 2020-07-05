Advertisement

Museum: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car with Confederate flag to stay

NASCAR has banned it and it’s being removed from the Mississippi state flag. But the Volo Auto Museum says the famed “General Lee” from the first season of the TV show isn’t going anywhere.
Dukes of Hazzard car - 1969 Dodge Charger General Lee roof, Photo Date: August 4, 2007.
Dukes of Hazzard car - 1969 Dodge Charger General Lee roof, Photo Date: August 4, 2007.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A northern Illinois auto museum says it has no plans to stop displaying a Dodge Charger from the “Dukes of Hazzard” television show with the Confederate flag painted atop the vehicle. The flag is increasingly viewed as a symbol of racism.

NASCAR has banned it and it’s being removed from the Mississippi state flag. But the Volo Auto Museum says the famed “General Lee” from the first season of the TV show isn’t going anywhere.

Museum director Brian Grams tells the Northwest Herald that he would not remove it any more than he would remove Nazi memorabilia from the museum’s military exhibit.

Latest News

News

Tubing business during heat

Updated: 1 hour ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Sunday July 5th Evening FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

The hot weather is drawing people to the water this July fourth weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Many decided to cool off by going tubing on the Roanoke River.

News

Atlantic Coast Pipeline project canceled

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Dominion Energy made the announcement Sunday

Latest News

News

National Anthem, Happy Fourth of July

Updated: 8 hours ago
Happy Fourth of July weekend from WDBJ7

News

VDH: 65,748 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 1,853 deaths

Updated: 11 hours ago
There are 1,853 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth and there have been 6,418 hospitalizations.

News

Lexington bike parade

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
There has been a Lexington Fourth of July bike parade for decades

News

Saturday July 4th Evening FastCast

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
Scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon.

News

Big Lick Brewing Fourth of July

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
This is the third annual event

News

Buena Vista Fourth of July fireworks plan

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports