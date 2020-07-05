The hot weather is drawing people to the water this July fourth weekend

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

This July fourth weekend has been the hottest weekend so far this year, so folks in our hometowns found ways to cool off. A manager at a tubing business, Blue Mountain Adventures at Explore Park in Roanoke County, said this has been a very busy weekend for them.

When you add hot weather with a holiday weekend, many felt tubing was the best way to have fun while cooling down.

”I’m just super hot, and I’m just excited to get in the water,” Haylie Adams, who came to Explore Park to go tubing, said.

Her sentiment was shared by many this July fourth weekend. It’s the hottest weekend of the year in Southwest Virginia.

”Definitely been really sweaty, and having to do things outside is not the funnest unless you have water,” Adams said.

Water quickly became the cure for people trying to cool down. The hot weather drew tons of people to Blue Mountain Adventures, where they rented inner tubes and went floating on the river.

”Very busy, it’s been fun though, but it’s been super hot, so we’ve gotten a lot of business. We booked up pretty quick, but it’s been a fun weekend, lots of families coming in for the fourth,” Chloe Hart, Assistant Manager of Blue Mountain Adventures, said.

Heather Balci came out to tube with her grandmother.

“Get in the water, you know, get all that water on you, know, it’s so cool, once you get in the water, it’s so relaxing,” Balci said. She says tubing was a great way to feel refreshed while spending quality time with her family over the holiday.

“Me and my grandma wanted to do something fun and you know, because of the whole COVID, you can’t really do anything, so why not go tubing,” she said.

Hart added, ”It’s been so fun, and I’d say that’s the most successful part about it.”

If you’re also looking to cool off, Blue Mountain Adventures offers camping throughout the week and tubing on Fridays through Mondays.

