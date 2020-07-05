Advertisement

VDH: 65,748 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 1,853 deaths

(WJHG)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 65,748 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Sunday morning. That’s up from 65,109 on Saturday.

2,767 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 1,853 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth and there have been 6,418 hospitalizations. 706,588 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6.1% percent positive rate over the last week.

With the positive-testing percentage continuing to drop or hold about steady, Phase 3 of reopening Virginia’s economy began Wednesday.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lexington bike parade

Updated: 14 hours ago
There has been a Lexington Fourth of July bike parade for decades

News

Saturday July 4th Evening FastCast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon.

News

Big Lick Brewing Fourth of July

Updated: 14 hours ago
This is the third annual event

News

Buena Vista Fourth of July fireworks plan

Updated: 15 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

Latest News

News

Virginia officials order US flag removed from building site

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A spokeswoman for the state Department of General Services said officials asked a contractor to take down the flag from a new office building for state lawmakers under construction in Richmond.

News

Big Lick Brewing hosts annual Independence Day Celebration

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Social distancing rules were in place, along with other safety measures.

News

Buena Vista Rotary Club organizes fireworks display for the city

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
They are shooting off at Glen Maury Park at 9:30 p.m. on July 4th.

News

Chestnut sets new world record with 75 hot dogs at Nathan’s annual contest

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The event is usually attended by large crowds along New York's Coney Island boardwalk.

News

All lanes reopened after accident closes portion of Timberlake Rd. in Lynchburg

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The accident is in the 7400 block of Timberlake Road

Coronavirus

VDH: 65,109 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 1,849 deaths

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
There are 1,849 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth and there have been 6,405 hospitalizations.