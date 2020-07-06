American Red Cross offers superhero prizes to blood donors

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The American Red Cross is helping blood donors feel like superheroes this month.

The organization teamed up with Wonder Woman 1984 to give people the chance to win some cool prizes.

Anyone who donates blood this month will be entered to win replica props from the new Wonder Woman movie.

“So you could win her go Golden Lasso or the Gauntlets she uses so pretty exciting initiative to really encourage people to give blood” Southwest Virginia Red Cross Executive Director Jackie Grant said.

If you choose to donate in the next two days, you’ll get your own Wonder Woman t-shirt while supplies last.

