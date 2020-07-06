Advertisement

American Red Cross offers superhero prizes to blood donors

The American Red Cross is helping blood donors feel like superheroes this month.
The American Red Cross is helping blood donors feel like superheroes this month.(American Red Cross)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The American Red Cross is helping blood donors feel like superheroes this month.

The organization teamed up with Wonder Woman 1984 to give people the chance to win some cool prizes.

Anyone who donates blood this month will be entered to win replica props from the new Wonder Woman movie.

“So you could win her go Golden Lasso or the Gauntlets she uses so pretty exciting initiative to really encourage people to give blood” Southwest Virginia Red Cross Executive Director Jackie Grant said.

If you choose to donate in the next two days, you’ll get your own Wonder Woman t-shirt while supplies last.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

VMI fall plans

Updated: 5 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Bruce Young reports

News

Roanoke County and Vinton launch $1M small business recovery grant program

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Businesses can apply for COVID relief grants of up to $10,000.

News

Cove Road water line break

Updated: 26 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Kate Capodanno reports

News

Several Blacksburg businesses choose to stay in Phase 2

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
The General Manager of 622 North Restaurant said he wanted to err on the side of caution.

Latest News

News

Henry Co. Public Schools release plans for 2020-2021

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Henry County Public Schools is readying to bring their students back on an “AABB” schedule, according to the district.

News

Grand Jury indicts Michael Brown in killing of mother’s boyfriend in Franklin County

Updated: 2 hours ago
The indictments put the case in the hands of Franklin County Circuit Court for trial.

News

Man allegedly stabbed by girlfriend in Danville dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
The couple had only recently moved to Danville.

News

Patrick Mahomes to sign largest total contract in sports history, 10-year extension with Chiefs through 2031

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Mahomes won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season during his first trip to the big game.

News

State police investigating fatal Carroll County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

News

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion canceled for 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Several options have been offered to anyone who has already bought tickets.