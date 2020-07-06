Advertisement

Back the Blue rally held in Roanoke

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some residents of the Star City used this 4th of July weekend to show their support for our officers in uniform.

“They try to make a difference for those who cannot stand up for themselves,” one man said to a crowd of people that gathered in Roanoke.

Members of the crowd held signs reading “Back the Blue” to show support for not only local law enforcement but law enforcement all over.

This comes after law enforcement agencies have seen heavy backlash over the past month from the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and a local teen, Kionte Spencer.

After they pledged allegiance to the flag, several people spoke including former Roanoke City Police Chief, Tim Jones who says he hates to see where things are headed, but knows it’s not too late for America to come together as one.

“I do believe that the majority of our area supports Law Enforcement and supports the Criminal Justice System. It is not perfect, but it is the best there is,” Jones said.

Jones added while he doesn’t condone the wrongdoings of officers, he knows right now is a tough time to pin on a badge.

Another speaker, Chuck Smith who just announced he’s running for Attorney General of Virginia, spoke to why it’s so important to give officers support, right now especially.

“We’re not going to give up, we’re not going to surrender not our faith, not our values, not our vision and not our police officers,” Smith said.

Former Chief Jones left the crowd with one final thought.

“We are a government and community of laws. What are we without law and order?”

