Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion canceled for 2020

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Logo
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Logo(Birthplace of Country Music)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2020 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion has been canceled due concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made Monday morning by the Birthplace of Country Music.

The event was scheduled for September. For people who have already bought tickets, there are options:

1. Donate all or a portion of your ticket back to the festival to help ensure an event in 2021 and become a 2020 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Hero.

2. Defer your tickets until September 2021 and avoid any potential price increases for next year’s tickets.

3. Receive a refund.

Ticket purchasers have been sent an email to provide more details about ticket options, and you can click here for more information.

