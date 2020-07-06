Advertisement

Community members gather in Lynchburg for Black Lives Matter rally

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Community members came together in Lynchburg to hold another Black Lives Matter rally.

A handful of different organizations throughout the community came together to speak about issues in the community and things they would like to see change. After a discussion, they took to the streets chanting “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Demonstrators say they aren’t stopping until they see change.

“We just want to focus the effort on the continued fight and struggle against racist systemic oppression in our community,” Michael McMillan said.

McMillan also said he protests so his sons know to stand up for what’s right and wrong.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Back the Blue rally held in Roanoke

Updated: 26 minutes ago
“They try to make a difference for those who cannot stand up for themselves,” one man said to a crowd of people that gathered in Roanoke.

News

Museum: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car with Confederate flag to stay

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
NASCAR has banned it and it’s being removed from the Mississippi state flag. But the Volo Auto Museum says the famed “General Lee” from the first season of the TV show isn’t going anywhere.

News

Tubing business during heat

Updated: 8 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Sunday July 5th Evening FastCast

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

The hot weather is drawing people to the water this July fourth weekend

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Many decided to cool off by going tubing on the Roanoke River.

News

Atlantic Coast Pipeline project canceled

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Dominion Energy made the announcement Sunday

News

National Anthem, Happy Fourth of July

Updated: 15 hours ago
Happy Fourth of July weekend from WDBJ7

News

VDH: 65,748 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 1,853 deaths

Updated: 19 hours ago
There are 1,853 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth and there have been 6,418 hospitalizations.

News

Lexington bike parade

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
There has been a Lexington Fourth of July bike parade for decades

News

Saturday July 4th Evening FastCast

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
Scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon.