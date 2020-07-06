Community members gather in Lynchburg for Black Lives Matter rally

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Community members came together in Lynchburg to hold another Black Lives Matter rally.

A handful of different organizations throughout the community came together to speak about issues in the community and things they would like to see change. After a discussion, they took to the streets chanting “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter.”

Demonstrators say they aren’t stopping until they see change.

“We just want to focus the effort on the continued fight and struggle against racist systemic oppression in our community,” Michael McMillan said.

McMillan also said he protests so his sons know to stand up for what’s right and wrong.

