Advertisement

Danville Utilities asks customers to reduce electricity usage during peak hours

(WDBJ)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Utilities is asking its electric customers to reduce usage during peak hours over the next two weeks.

Conserving energy during a three-hour period, from 3 to 6 p.m. on weekdays, will help save the city on future power supply costs.

Demand for electricity in the regional power grid that serves the area could be at its highest of the year due to high temperatures.

While the city says plenty of power will be available, the high loads will increase what has to be paid. According to the city, municipal electric utilities pay added demand-based charges for an entire year based on what their communities are using during the peak hours.

Danville Utilities can save $155,000 toward 2021 power supply costs for every 1,000 kilowatts reduced during the peak hours.

You can help reduce usage by doing laundry and running dishwashers outside of peak hours, shutting off lights and unplugging small appliances and chargers, and by setting your thermostat up five degrees and using fans.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion canceled for 2020

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Several options have been offered to anyone who has already bought tickets.

News

Cove Road Water Main Break

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Lynchburg Police looking for man missing since February

Updated: 1 hours ago
47-year-old Jermaine Rosser has not been seen by his family since February.

News

Grown Here at Home: Woods Farms Producing a Good Harvest of Peaches

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Latest News

News

Hometown Mentor-July 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

No new deaths reported; percentage of new positive COVID-19 cases holds steady in Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
712,350 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6.1% percent positive rate over the last week, the same as what was reported Sunday.

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 6, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Hometown Mentor: Glenvar High School teacher still reaching students during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
During the coronavirus pandemic, teachers in our hometowns have had to adapt. But unlike most, one Glenvar High School teacher’s work still requires him to come into school on a regular basis.

News

Cove Road Water Main Break

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Detours in place following Roanoke water main break

Updated: 6 hours ago
A water main break in Roanoke may delay drivers.