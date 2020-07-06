Danville Utilities asks customers to reduce electricity usage during peak hours

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Utilities is asking its electric customers to reduce usage during peak hours over the next two weeks.

Conserving energy during a three-hour period, from 3 to 6 p.m. on weekdays, will help save the city on future power supply costs.

Demand for electricity in the regional power grid that serves the area could be at its highest of the year due to high temperatures.

While the city says plenty of power will be available, the high loads will increase what has to be paid. According to the city, municipal electric utilities pay added demand-based charges for an entire year based on what their communities are using during the peak hours.

Danville Utilities can save $155,000 toward 2021 power supply costs for every 1,000 kilowatts reduced during the peak hours.

You can help reduce usage by doing laundry and running dishwashers outside of peak hours, shutting off lights and unplugging small appliances and chargers, and by setting your thermostat up five degrees and using fans.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.