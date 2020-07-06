Advertisement

Earth Fare announces anchor store at Christiansburg Marketplace

“Our sweet spot is mid-sized markets with a culture that enjoys outdoor, healthy lifestyles. College towns with active, educated residents, like Blacksburg with Virginia Tech and Radford with Radford University, typically fit that profile, as do the surrounding communities in the valley,” said Dennis Hulsing, owner and CEO of Earth Fare and Hulsing Enterprises.
Artists rendering of the Christiansburg Marketplace location courtesy Earth Fare
Artists rendering of the Christiansburg Marketplace location courtesy Earth Fare
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Joining today’s reopening of Roanoke’s Earth Fare store, the healthy supermarket chain revealed their plans to open a location as an anchor store in the Christiansburg Marketplace in the spring of 2021.

According to Earth Fare, this new location will be their, “first prototype of a reimagined natural food store experience.”

After the previous owners of the chain closed all its locations and declared bankruptcy in February 2020, a group headed by a co-founder of the original Earth Fare are looking to keep the same mission and standards of the original founders a focal point.

Earth Fare will keep many favorites, including prepared foods from a healthy lifestyle chef, natural meats and the Boot List, which is a list of ingredients that are not allowed in the store, keeping with the organic, high-quality natural food choices.

