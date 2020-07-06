Advertisement

Grown Here at Home: Woods Farms producing good harvest of peaches

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The peaches are ready at Woods Farms in Franklin County. Despite a setback or two, the season is going really well.

“You know we started out so wet and so cold, but they’ve really come on size-wise. And now the flavor’s coming to them and we’ve got the great heat and great sun and it’s making a world of difference,” said Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms.

Because of all the rain we’ve had, Mark and his crew weren’t able to thin the trees as early as they would have liked. Thinning is simply going in and knocking some of the buds off the trees.

“We knock them about the width of your hand,” explained Mark.

Mark and his crew do all of this by hand. It’s the best way to yield the greatest harvest from the trees. Trees that have been properly thinned produce large peaches, as opposed to those that aren’t.

As far as picking goes – Mark says they’re right on schedule. Each tree has a specific time it will be ready to be picked. They usually overlap with each other so there is a continuous harvest of peaches coming in all season long.

And the cicadas didn’t cause any crop damage.

“Knock on wood the good Lord blessed us that we didn’t. Because I can remember 17 years ago where you couldn’t put your finger down without touching a cicada back then. So, they usually go after fruit trees, oaks. I mean we’ve got oaks right here beside of us and we just didn’t have them as bad,” Mark said.

Which, for any farmer, is great news. Whether you cook with them, bake with them, or just eat them plain, peaches are ripe and ready for you this season.

