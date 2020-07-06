Advertisement

Henry Co. Public Schools release plans for 2020-2021

Henry County Public Schools is readying to bring their students back on an “AABB” schedule, according to the district.
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Public Schools is readying to bring their students back on an “AABB” schedule, according to the district.

Those in group A will be on-site Monday and Tuesday for classes, and learn virtually at home Wednesday through Friday.

Group B students will learn virtually from home Monday and Tuesday, be on-site for classes Wednesday and Thursday, and go back to virtual learning Friday.

Any siblings throughout Henry County Public Schools will be on-site the same days, regardless of which schools they attend.

Buses will carry less than 50 percent of their normal capacity, and require all students to wear a face mask.

Families can select virtual-only learning if they would prefer for the Fall 2020 semester. The district asks anyone who has not yet completed enrollment for the new year to do so ASAP. If you would like to update contact information during the school year, contact the school secretary or reach out to Monica.Hatchett@henry.k12.va.us through email.

The first day of classes for the Fall 2020 semester will be Monday, August 10. More information from Henry County Public Schools can be found at https://www.henry.k12.va.us/domain/2519

