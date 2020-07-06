Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Former Cy Young Award winner Félix Hernández has joined the list of major leaguers opting out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 34-year-old's decision at least temporarily ends his bid to revive his career. The news comes amid growing unease in major league clubhouses with the season less than three weeks away. Stars Christian Yelich and Jose Altuve say they plan to play the 60-game season scheduled to start later this month. Reliever Sean Doolittle, who helped Washington win the World Series, plans to play but says that if he feels uncomfortable, he’ll opt out.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Manager Terry Francona believes it's time for the Cleveland Indians to change their nickname. Francona believes the Indians should “move forward” and consider a new name. The American League team has been called the Indians since 1915. On Friday, the team released a statement saying it was committed to determine a "best path forward with regard to our team name.” The move came hours after the NFL's Washington Redskins announced plans to review their contentious logo and nickname. Last year, the Indians removed the much-criticized Chief Wahoo logo from their game worn caps and jerseys.