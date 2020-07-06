Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Sales of firearms in Virginia soared to historic levels last month. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Sunday that the rise in purchases is happening amidst the uncertainty of the coronavirus and protests against racism and police brutality. There were 81,204 transactions in June. That's according to newly released figures from the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center. Sales in June had the highest monthly total on record since state police began tracking purchasing data in 1990. Last month’s purchases were an increase of 157% over the number of transactions conducted during the same month in 2019.

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that two men have been killed in an apparent road-rage incident in Spotsylvania County. The Washington Post reports that the men were fatally shot on July 4th and that an arrest has been made. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the victims were brothers in their late 30s and that the shootings appear ”to be related to a road rage incident.” The sheriff’s office said that Danny Lee Huffman was “charged preliminarily” with two counts of malicious wounding and related charges. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney. The sheriff’s office said the victims didn’t know Huffman, and that exactly what happened remained unclear.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man accused of posting QR code stickers that direct people to a white supremacist blog has been arrested. Norfolk Police Department said in a Twitter post Friday they arrested 33-year-old Samuel Caskey. Police say the stickers started appearing on street signs and telephone poles in the city’s Ghent neighborhood in January. Officials say the QR code sticker directed people to a New York based blog for Neo Nazis when it was scanned by a camera. Police say city officials removed the stickers in January, and they started appearing again in early June. WAVY-TV reports Caskey faces a graffiti charge.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have announced they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project due to delays and “increasing cost uncertainty.” Despite a recent victory before the U.S. Supreme Court over a critical permit, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy said in a statement Sunday that “recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty" for the $8 billion, 600-mile project designed to cross parts of West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. The project has drawn fierce opposition from a coalition of landowners, activists and environmental advocates.