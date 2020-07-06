Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have announced they are canceling the multi-state natural gas project due to delays and “increasing cost uncertainty.” Despite a recent victory before the U.S. Supreme Court over a critical permit, Dominion Energy and Duke Energy said in a statement Sunday that “recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty" for the $8 billion, 600-mile project designed to cross parts of West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. The project has drawn fierce opposition from a coalition of landowners, activists and environmental advocates.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia man has been charged in the fatal shooting of two brothers that apparently stemmed from a fit of road rage. News outlets report 48-year-old Danny Lee Huffman, of Spotsylvania, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies responded to his 911 call late Saturday and found the bodies of the brothers, who were 38 and 39. Huffman was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and child endangerment. Capt. Liz Scott of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office told The Free Lance-Star that did not know why Huffman was charged with malicious wounding in a fatal shooting but that the charges likely would be upgraded.

ATLANTA (AP) — From Mississippi retiring its state flag to local governments removing Confederate statues, a bipartisan push across the South is chipping away at reminders of the Civil War and segregation. And with today's national reckoning on racism, Democratic leaders are hoping for a fundamental shift at the ballot box. Many Southern electorates are getting younger, less white and more urban, and are less likely to embrace President Donald Trump’s white identity politics. Southern Democrats are assembling a diverse group of candidates for state and congressional offices to join presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden on the ticket. They believe Biden can appeal to perhaps the nation’s most culturally conservative region.

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A man is facing criminal charges for riding one of the wild horses at a national park where the Maryland herd of feral animals is protected. National Park Service spokeswoman Kelly Taylor told news outlets that charges were filed against the man, but she didn’t release his name or specify the charges. The Salisbury Daily Times reported Sunday that a video of the man riding a horse on Assateague Island circulated on social media.