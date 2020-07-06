Hot and humid with passing afternoon storms

A weak boundary across the Mid-Atlantic will give us a similar day today as we had Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are possible today. The best time to see showers and storms will be the prime heating of the day mid to late afternoon. Some storms could contain some heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds. As we head toward midweek we’ll watch a low pressure system slowly head our way. This low will continue to give us a chance for showers and storms, but without any real triggering mechanism these should remain diurnally driven. By the end of the week a low pressure system, which could be tropical in nature, will be moving up the coastline. This will give us a more easterly flow which will increase our low level moisture and trigger more showers. A stronger frontal boundary heads our way by Saturday. This front will trigger numerous showers and storms, especially the first part of the weekend.

MONDAY

The same frontal boundary that triggered storms this weekend will sink farther to the south today. Again, we can expect daily chances of afternoon showers and storms. Today’s rain chances seem most likely in the mountains and areas north of 460. And storm that forms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs will warm into the upper 80s to low 90s with plenty of humidity to go around.

STORM TIMING: Best storm chances between 1pm and 8pm

SEVERE RISK: Low risk of severe storms, but can’t rule out a few isolated strong to severe storms. Localized flooding and downbursts are possible.

Scattered showers and storms develop again today. (WDBJ)

TUESDAY

Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. High 89

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with a chance for a few showers at any point of the day. Our high will climb close to 88.

THURSDAY

A mix of sun and clouds with a chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. We’ll continue to monitor the possibility of a tropical system off the east coast. High 90.

A low will bring more rain the the beaches later this week. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY

Partly sunny with increasing heat and humidity. We pick up a good chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. The forecast could change depending on the location of the coastal low which could be tropical in nature. Our high closes in on 91.

END OF THE WEEK

We are watching an area of low pressure over the next few days. Model have been consistently showing the development of an area of low pressure near the Gulf states and moving up the coast. The National Hurricane Center has given this area of low pressure a 40% chance of tropical formation in the next 5 days. That is low, but its track could bring more storms and heavy rain to the region by the end of the week.

While unlikely to develop into anything, the system will bring storms to the East Coast. (WDBJ)

