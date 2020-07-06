Advertisement

Lynchburg Police looking for man missing since February

47-year-old Jermaine Rosser has not been seen by his family since February.
47-year-old Jermaine Rosser has not been seen by his family since February.(Lynchburg Police Department)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man.

The department says 47-year-old Jermaine Rosser hasn’t been seen by his family since February.

Posted by Lynchburg Police Department on Monday, July 6, 2020

Rosser is a black man weighing around 185 pounds and is 5′8″.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Det. Stevenson at (434) 455-6116.

