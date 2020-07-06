Lynchburg Police looking for man missing since February

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man.

The department says 47-year-old Jermaine Rosser hasn’t been seen by his family since February.

Have you seen this man? Jermaine Rosser is a 5'8", 185 lbs. black male. He is 47 years old and has not been seen by his... Posted by Lynchburg Police Department on Monday, July 6, 2020

Rosser is a black man weighing around 185 pounds and is 5′8″.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Det. Stevenson at (434) 455-6116.

