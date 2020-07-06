Lynchburg Police looking for man missing since February
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing man.
The department says 47-year-old Jermaine Rosser hasn’t been seen by his family since February.
Rosser is a black man weighing around 185 pounds and is 5′8″.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Det. Stevenson at (434) 455-6116.
