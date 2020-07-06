Advertisement

Man allegedly stabbed by girlfriend in Danville dies

Shannon Price Mugshot
Shannon Price Mugshot(Danville PD)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend last month has died.

Danville Police say Christopher France, 27, died July 5 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Shannon Price, 29, was arrested for malicious wounding shortly after the stabbing; the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police responded to a 911 call about a stabbing in the 700 block of Melville Avenue at 1 a.m. June 13. Officers found France lying in the street, bleeding from an apparent stab wound to his arm. He was taken to Sovah Health – Danville and moved to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Price and France had only recently moved to Danville.

