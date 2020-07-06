Advertisement

No new deaths reported; percentage of new positive COVID-19 cases holds steady in Virginia

(WHSV)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 66,102 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning. That’s up from 65,748 reported Sunday, a 354-case increase.

2,763 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 1,853 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, no change from Sunday, and there have been 6,435 hospitalizations. 712,350 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6.1% percent positive rate over the last week, the same as what was reported Sunday.

With the positive-testing percentage continuing to drop or hold about steady, Phase 3 of reopening Virginia’s economy began last Wednesday.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lynchburg Police looking for man missing since February

Updated: 8 minutes ago
47-year-old Jermaine Rosser has not been seen by his family since February.

News

Grown Here at Home: Woods Farms producing a good harvest of peaches

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|

News

Hometown Mentor-July 2020

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 6, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Hometown Mentor: Glenvar High School teacher still reaching students during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
During the coronavirus pandemic, teachers in our hometowns have had to adapt. But unlike most, one Glenvar High School teacher’s work still requires him to come into school on a regular basis.

News

Cove Road Water Main Break

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Detours in place following Roanoke water main break

Updated: 4 hours ago
A water main break in Roanoke may delay drivers.

News

Back the Blue rally held in Roanoke

Updated: 6 hours ago
“They try to make a difference for those who cannot stand up for themselves,” one man said to a crowd of people that gathered in Roanoke.

News

Community members gather in Lynchburg for Black Lives Matter rally

Updated: 6 hours ago
A handful of different organizations throughout the community came together to speak about issues in the community and things they would like to see change.

Forecast

Monday, July 6, Morning FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago