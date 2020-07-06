No new deaths reported; percentage of new positive COVID-19 cases holds steady in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 66,102 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning. That’s up from 65,748 reported Sunday, a 354-case increase.

2,763 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 1,853 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, no change from Sunday, and there have been 6,435 hospitalizations. 712,350 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6.1% percent positive rate over the last week, the same as what was reported Sunday.

With the positive-testing percentage continuing to drop or hold about steady, Phase 3 of reopening Virginia’s economy began last Wednesday.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

