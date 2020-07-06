Patrick Mahomes to sign largest total contract in sports history, 10-year extension with Chiefs through 2031

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mahomes’ 10-year extension added to the final two years left on his current deal will make his contract the largest in sports history, valued at at least $427.6 million over 12 years.

Mike Trout had held the record previously at $426.5 million with the Los Angeles Angels, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

EARLIER: Super Bowl-winning quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, is expected to sign a 10-year extension with the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This will keep the superstar with the Chiefs through 2031.

Mahomes was named 2018 NFL MVP and led the Chiefs to a 31-20 Super Bowl 54 victory in 2020 against the San Francisco 49ers in his first appearance on the game’s biggest stage. He took home the game’s MVP honors.

