Patrick Mahomes to sign largest total contract in sports history, 10-year extension with Chiefs through 2031

Mahomes won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season during his first trip to the big game.
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (KY3)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mahomes’ 10-year extension added to the final two years left on his current deal will make his contract the largest in sports history, valued at at least $427.6 million over 12 years.

Mike Trout had held the record previously at $426.5 million with the Los Angeles Angels, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

EARLIER: Super Bowl-winning quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, is expected to sign a 10-year extension with the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This will keep the superstar with the Chiefs through 2031.

Mahomes was named 2018 NFL MVP and led the Chiefs to a 31-20 Super Bowl 54 victory in 2020 against the San Francisco 49ers in his first appearance on the game’s biggest stage. He took home the game’s MVP honors.

Story still developing. Check back for updates.

