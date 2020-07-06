Roanoke County and Vinton launch $1M small business recovery grant program

ROANOKE COUNTY and VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) -

Roanoke County and the Town of Vinton have launched a $1 million COVID Small Business Recovery Grant Program. Businesses can receive grants of up to $10,000.

The money will help businesses cover operating expenses along with added customer safety.

Funding is coming from the CARES act.

“We hope that it will help sustain the businesses in the community, that it will help them to continue their operations here, that it will support their employees and keep those people working in the community,” Jill Loope, Economic Development Director for Roanoke County, said.

The grants will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Click here for more information on how to apply.

