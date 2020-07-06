Several Blacksburg businesses choose to stay in Phase 2

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

Several Blacksburg businesses have decided to stay in Phase 2 at half capacity out of concern for their customers.

Phase 3 means restaurants can go from 50% seating to full capacity, as long as there’s still a distance of six feet between parties. But some Blacksburg business owners believe that’s a jump they’re not ready for.

“We just figured it would be better to be cautious and err on that side and not be penny wise, pound foolish,” Walker Perkovich, General Manager of 622 North Restaurant, Bar and Wine Lounge., said.

He made the decision to keep his restaurant in Phase 2 when Phase 3 began out of a concern for folks safety and so that staff could have enough time to properly sanitize.

“We decided it would just be better to have a situation we can manage while also keeping everyone happy.,” he said.

Perkovich posted on Facebook last week, "This is because we wish to keep everyone safe and have everyone feel comfortable when they join us."

He says he has already received great feedback and support from the community.

“Almost all positive, everyone was really appreciative of it, they kind of understood what we were doing, they appreciated that we have them in mind. We take the cleaning schedules very seriously,” Perkovich said.

Lefty’s Main Street Grille in Blacksburg also decided to delay Phase 3. The General Manager is Perkovich’s younger brother, so they wanted to be on the same page.

“He, my father and I sat down and we all decided pretty easily that this was the right move” Perovich said.

At least three other area businesses have also chosen to stay in Phase 2.

“It’s brutal for our industry right now, everyone is hurting, but it’s pretty awesome that multiple places are looking at the big picture instead of being short-sided,” Perkovich said.

