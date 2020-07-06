Advertisement

State police investigating fatal Carroll County crash

(KKTV)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Carroll County that happened July 3.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday, a Toyota Camry was traveling on Glendale Road when the driver lost control as he was coming through a curve.

The car ran off the right side of the road and overturned. 52-year-old Donny C. Hawks, of Galax, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He died at the scene.

