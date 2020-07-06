Temporary bridge in place as private road residents seek funding following washout

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Weeks after heavy rains washed the only way in or out of a neighborhood in Bedford County, residents along Summit Ridge Drive now have a temporary solution to a lasting problem.

“It was spearheaded by Annie Pollard, Bob Davis and the county board of supervisors, but it was put in by Bobby Nichols and some great people at Boxley quarry,” said Jesse Moore.

A logging bridge is in place for people to get in or out, but the bridge isn’t meant to be the answer to the problem.

“I just want to stress again that this temporary bridge is temporary and we could be stranded again at any day,” said Moore.

Residents like Charles Peagler are now looking for help affording road repairs, saying that another storm could leave them stranded once again.

“If we get any more heavy rains and stuff, we’re gonna be done,” said Peagler.

Residents say estimates put the cost between $20,000 to $50,000, and a GoFundMe has been started for donations.

“You know, all of the residents in here, we’re all in the same spot right now,” said Moore. “We don’t know where help is coming from.”

As residents seek help, Moore says that management of the roadways should have changed hands years ago.

“There should have been three trustees by the people that developed the subdivision and that wasn’t done,” said Moore.

A 2001 document from Bedford County shows what Moore is referring to.

It says once half the lots are sold, roadway fees should be paid to a board of trustees.

However, Moore says that exchange never happened, and the people who managed the road then still manage it now.

WDBJ7 reached out Friday to Shirley Davis, the road’s co-owner, who previously issued a statement saying in part, ‘as soon as weather permits, excavators will assess the damage and repairs will begin as soon as possible.’.

She said she had no comment at this time.

