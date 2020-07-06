Advertisement

‘Wall of Honor’ introduced to Bedford Farmer’s Market

A 'Wall of Honor' will be present at the Bedford Farmer's Market throughout July.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A new addtion has made its way into the Bedford Farmer’s Market.

A mobile ‘Wall of Honor’ will be present at the market throughout July.

Folks are invited to add names of those they know in the military on the wall.

The farmer’s market made the wall as a way to honor folks who have served or are serving in the military.

They also want people to connect to local history.

“Bedford itself is a really important area for retired military,” said Erika McFaden, Bedford Farmer’s Market manager. “We do have the D-Day Memorial, we have the Bedford Boys Tribute Center, there’s a lot of retired military here so I thought it might be a good way for people to get to know those destinations better, to honor their loves ones, to kind of tell stories about who they know in the military.”

They say the wall could return next year if it’s popular enough.

