Washington and Lee University faces questions about name

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At Washington and Lee University, the administration is facing questions about the school’s name.

It was renamed Washington College after George Washington made a donation to its endowment, and Robert E. Lee’s name was added after he was president following the Civil War. Now students, professors and some alumni have petitioned for one or both men’s names to be removed because of their support of slavery.

Any changes could only be decided by the Board of Trustees.

