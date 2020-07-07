Advertisement

Coronavirus pandemic claims two more local events

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of two more local events this year.

Tuesday, Fries Volunteer Fire and Rescue announced the 2020 Fiddlers Convention would not take place for only the second time in its 56-year-history. 

“We had held out hope that we could have it this year, but with the uncertainty of the future due to the current pandemic and the need to start preparations now, we just don’t see any other options,” the department commented in a Facebook post. 

The department plans to have the 2021 event August 13-14.

Also on Tuesday, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office announced the cancellation of the “Christmas in Clifford” concert. 

In a Facebook post, the office thanked the businesses, Clifford Baptist Church and attendees for their support over the years. 

“Due to COVID-19 and all its uncertainty, it is in the best interest of everyone involved.”

