Advertisement

Former Virginia governor accuses state library agency of racism

Wilder served as Virginia's governor from 1990 to 1994
Wilder served as Virginia's governor from 1990-1994 (Pic: WWBT)
Wilder served as Virginia's governor from 1990-1994 (Pic: WWBT)(WWBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder accuses the state’s library agency of racism for its slow pace in processing and publicly presenting records from his tenure as the nation’s first elected Black governor.

Wilder told the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday that he doesn’t understand why the Library of Virginia has been processing papers from his gubernatorial successors before finishing work on his.

State Librarian Sandra Gioia Treadway attributed the lapse to budget cuts and turnover in key positions. She said addressing the matter will be a “top priority.”

Wilder served as Virginia’s governor from 1990 to 1994. All of his successors have been white.

Latest News

News

JMU votes to remove Confederate leader names from campus halls

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WHSV
Temporary names will be given to the halls this upcoming academic year.

News

Kids make up age group with most positive COVID cases in Alleghany-Roanoke District

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Dr. O'Dell has started using the term “super spreader event” to define incidents of large groups of people going to parties, funerals and such, including hot spots such as Myrtle Beach, and catching or spreading the virus.

News

Virginia education officials update guidance on schools reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
The new suggestions were sent to superintendents and local school leaders, who have the ultimate responsibility, according to the Virginia Department of Education, for deciding the best plans for their individual districts.

Crime

Lynchburg Police Department investigating recent larceny

Updated: 2 hours ago
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Class at 434-941-9781 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Latest News

Local

Coronavirus pandemic claims two more local events

Updated: 2 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of two more local events this year.

News

JMU announces post-coronavirus plans for Fall 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
· It is the school’s intention to adhere to its normal academic calendar.

News

Pulaski woman killed in Giles County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police say the crash happened July 6, 2020 at 11:55 a.m. on Route 100, less than a mile north of Animal Sanctuary Road.

News

J.E.B. Stuart Monument Removal in Richmond-WTVR

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Richmond removes statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues on July 1.

News

Splash Valley to remain closed for 2020 season

Updated: 5 hours ago
Splash Valley Water Park announced Tuesday it will remain closed through the summer 2020 season.