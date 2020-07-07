Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1:30 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2020-GOVERNOR

RALEIGH, N.C. — Recent unrest in North Carolina cities is featured prominently in the first general election ad for Repubilcan gubernatorial nominee Dan Forest. The television commerical began airing on Tuesday, the day after Democratic incumbent Roy Cooper signaled he’ll have a massive amount of cash entering the last four months of the campaign. By Gary Robertson. Upcoming: 400 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GRASSLEY

UNDATED — Iowa U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley will not be attending the Republican National Convention for the first time in his 40-year Senate career due to concerns about the coronavirus. Grassley says moving the convention to Florida was probably the right thing to do since North Carolina officials didn’t feel it was safe. He says he thinks the Republican Party should have a convention but do it as safely as possible, and that includes wearing face masks and social distancing. The convention is now scheduled to begin on Aug. 24 in Jacksonville, Florida, where officials began requiring face masks in public a week ago. By David Pitt. Sent: 276 words.

IN BRIEF:

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-MOUNTAIN STATE FAIR CANCELLED_North Carolina’s agriculture commissioner has announced that the 2020 Mountain State Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

—JUNETEENTH-WAKE COUNTY_North Carolina’s Wake County says it’s the first in the state to make Juneteenth a paid county holiday.

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-FESTIVAL CANCELLED_The annual Carolina Renaissance Festival in North Carolina has been canceled due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.

—CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-FAME_A Confederate monument that has stood for over 100 years old was removed from a North Carolina city after officials said the statute had become a public safety hazard.

___

VIRGINIA

ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE

RICHMOND, Va. — Opponents of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline say the announcement this week that developers were scrapping the $8 billion natural gas project is a historic, grassroots win for the environment and a turning point in the fight to stop climate change. By Sarah Rankin. Upcoming:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE STATUES

RICHMOND, Va. —- Work crews in Richmond, Virginia, have lifted away an monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart. It’s the third major Confederate statue to be removed as the Confederacy’s former capital rushes to remove symbols of oppression amid nationwide protests over police brutality and racism. The 22-foot bronze equestrian statue went up on Richmond’s Monument Avenue in 1907, a time when white leaders across the South sought to glorify the ‘lost cause’ of the Civil War and suppress attempts by Black people to achieve equality. Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues on July 1. By Steve Helber and Denise Lavoie. Sent: 382 words.

IN BRIEF:

—CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-ROANOKE_Officials in the Virginia city of Roanoke have started a process to remove a memorial marker to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

—APARTMENT SHOOTING-FIVE INJURED_Five people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds after a dispute inside an apartment building in Virginia led to a shooting Tuesday morning, police said.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

LAWMAKER THREATENED

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland man who worked for a Defense Department contractor is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for threatening to kill a member of Congress who supported vaccination requirements for public school students. Hearing is at 2 p.m. Upcoming: 500 words. By Michael Kunzelman.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN

WASHINGTON - Joe Biden is promising to shift production of medical equipment and other key pandemic-fighting products “back to U.S. soil,” creating jobs and bolstering a domestic supply chain he says has been exposed as inadequate and vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign released a plan Tuesday to reinforce stockpiles of a “range of critical products on which the U.S. is dangerously dependent on foreign suppliers.” That includes medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. It also includes energy and grid resilience technologies, semiconductors and key electronics as well as telecommunications infrastructure and raw materials. Biden’s camp hasn’t said how much his plan would cost. By Will Weissert. Sent: 584 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW YORK

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is now requiring people from three additional states to quarantine for 14 days as more individuals are testing positive for COVID-19 nationwide. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a Tuesday press release that Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma now join a total of 19 states that qualify under New York’s metrics for community spread. Cuomo’s advisory applies to states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average, or states with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. Sent: 262 words.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY-DELAWARE

DOVER, Del. — Joe Biden has already clinched the Democratic presidential nomination but is looking for icing on the cake with a primary win in his home state. The longtime Delaware senator and former vice president faces only token opposition in Tuesday’s primary. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race months ago but their names remain on Delaware’s primary ballot. Tuesday’s election is the first in Delaware to feature universal absentee voting. Democratic Gov. John Carney’s coronavirus emergency declaration allows voters to choose “sick or temporarily or permanently physically disabled” as a reason for voting absentee. A limited number of in-person voting sites will be open. Sent: 156 words. Upcoming:

IN BRIEF:

—AIR FORCE EMBEZZLEMENT —A Maryland man who worked as an Air Force travel coordinator has been indicted on charges that he stole more than $774,000 in government funds.

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-JUDICIAL EMERGENCY EXTENDED_Delaware’s chief justice has extended the state’s judicial emergency order for the fourth time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-RAVENS QUARTERBACK_Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced he will hold his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Florida amid the state’s spike in coronavirus cases.

___

SPORTS

SOC-NWSL-STEADY ERCEG

Coach Paul Riley calls defender Abby Erceg the bedrock of the North Carolina Courage. The New Zealand native is captain of the Courage, the two-time National Women’s Soccer League defending champions. By Anne M. Peterson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 5 p.m. ET

FBC-NC STATE-MCNEILL

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State has hired former East Carolina head coach and Oklahoma assistant Ruffin McNeill for an advisory role on its football staff. The school said Tuesday that McNeill would serve as a special assistant to head coach Dave Doeren. Duties include assisting player development analysis, leading special projects and outreach to alumni, campus and community groups. Doeren says McNeill has been “a mentor to me since I was 24 years old.” McNeill was the Pirates’ head coach from 2010-15 and guided his alma mater to four bowl appearances. He later joined Oklahoma’s staff for three seasons as assistant head coach. Sent: 246 words.

NASCAR-IN THE PITS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Associated Press auto racing writer Jenna Fryer says Jimmie Johnson has been denied a proper farewell tour in his final season of full-time NASCAR racing. The seven-time champion has raced in front of empty grandstands during the pandemic and now has been sidelined by a positive coronavirus test. Johnson has still been able to take a prominent leadership role in the industry. Johnson led the drivers in a video about racial equality, supported Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in Wallace’s garage and now plans to help educate others on the coronavirus. By Jenna Fryer. Sent: 900 words.

BKN-VIRUS OUTBREAK-PLAYERS OUT

WASHINGTON — Wizards leading scorer Bradley Beal won’t take part in the restart of the NBA season because of a right rotator cuff injury. Beal last week said his uncertainty over whether to play was based fully on his health. Washington will also be without forward Davis Bertans, who decided to opt out going into free agency, and injured guard John Wall. Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard says Beal “did everything possible to be ready to play.” Ultimately, the team decided against risking further injury to Beal after he had shoulder discomfort earlier in the season. By Stephen Whyno. Sent: 360 words.

BBO-TESTING DELAYS

WASHINGTON - Baseball’s two World Series finalists canceled workouts because of coronavirus testing delays. The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros called off training camp practices Monday after not receiving test results from Friday. The St. Louis Cardinals also scrubbed their scheduled workout for similar reasons. General manager Mike Rizzo of the champion Nationals said it’s not safe to continue with camp without accurate and timely testing. Rizzo called on Major League Baseball to work quickly to resolve issues with its lab to keep the season from being at risk. Astros GM James Click speculated the July 4th holiday weekend contributed to the delay. MLB said it addressed delays caused by the holiday weekend and doesn’t expect them to continue. By Stephen Whyno. Sent: 1,300 words.

___

