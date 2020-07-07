Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 6 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2020-GOVERNOR RALEIGH, N.C. — Recent unrest in North Carolina cities and job losses related to COVID-19 closings are featured prominently in the first general election ad of the governor’s race from Republican nominee Dan Forest. The television commercial began airing across the state Tuesday, the day after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s campaign announced it will have a massive amount of cash entering the last four months of the campaign. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 590 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina announced Tuesday that residents will no longer need a doctor’s referral to get a coronavirus test. The order, lasting until Gov. Roy Cooper’s current state of emergency is rescinded, aims to encourage more Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to get tested. SENT: 230 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BOWLING ALLEYS RALEIGH, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina bowling alleys closed since March can reopen provided they meet sanitizing and social distancing rules, a state judge ruled on Tuesday in blocking part of Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive orders shuttering them. Judge James Gale granted a preliminary injunction that would apply to the 75 North Carolina bowling establishments within a three-state industry association. Lawyers for the state immediately asked Gale to delay the effective date of his decision while they appeal on Cooper’s behalf. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 560 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUMMER CAMPS UNDATED — Missouri leaders knew the risk of convening thousands of kids at summer camps across the state during a pandemic, the state’s top health official said, and insisted that camp organizers have plans in place to keep an outbreak from happening. The outbreak happened anyway. By Margery A. Beck and Jamie Stengle. SENT: 710 words, AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOP CONVENTION WASHINGTON — Two of the Senate’s most senior Republicans are skipping the GOP national convention in Jacksonville, Florida, where President Donald Trump will be nominated for a second term. Sens. Charles Grassley of Iowa, 86, and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, 80, are staying away from the gathering as the coronavirus pandemic spikes in Florida and takes a high toll on older people. By Laurie Kellman and David Pitt. SENT: 650 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— OBIT-KATIE DORSETT — Katie Dorsett, the first Black woman to serve on North Carolina’s cabinet as well as on the Greensboro City Council, has died. She was 87.

— XGR—SESSION RECONVENES — The North Carolina House addressed on Tuesday some COVID-19-related business left behind from two weeks ago, voting for measures addressing face mask use and alcohol beverage permit fees.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-MOUNTAIN STATE FAIR CANCELLED — North Carolina’s agriculture commissioner has announced that the 2020 Mountain State Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

— JUNETEENTH-WAKE COUNTY— North Carolina’s Wake County says it’s the first in the state to make Juneteenth a paid county holiday.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-FESTIVAL CANCELLED — The annual Carolina Renaissance Festival in North Carolina has been canceled due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.

___

VIRGINIA

ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE RICHMOND, Va. — Richard Averitt and his wife have spent six years and more than six figures fighting to keep the Atlantic Coast Pipeline off their picturesque central Virginia property. In all that time, Averitt said he couldn’t recall meeting a single person who thought they would succeed. The massive interstate natural gas pipeline designed to start in West Virginia and run at least through Virginia and North Carolina was being developed by some of the country’s biggest and most politically powerful energy companies with support of lawmakers and governors from both parties, labor unions and the Trump administration. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 860 words. AP Photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CONFEDERATE STATUES RICHMOND, Va. — Work crews in Richmond, Virginia, have lifted away an monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart. It’s the third major Confederate statue to be removed as the Confederacy’s former capital rushes to remove symbols of oppression amid nationwide protests over police brutality and racism. The 22-foot bronze equestrian statue went up on Richmond’s Monument Avenue in 1907, a time when white leaders across the South sought to glorify the ‘lost cause’ of the Civil War and suppress attempts by Black people to achieve equality. Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues on July 1. By Steve Helber and Denise Lavoie. SENT: 380 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-REOPENING SCHOOLS UNDATED — President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched an all-out effort pressing state and local officials to reopen schools this fall, arguing that some are keeping schools closed not because of the risks from the coronavirus pandemic but for political reasons. “They think it’s going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed,” Trump said at a White House discussion on school plans for the fall. “No way. We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools.” By Education Writer Collin Binkley. SENT: 1,070 words, AP Photos.

IN BRIEF:

— ELECTION 2020-BALLOT — Two prominent Republican congressional candidates were given a reprieve by the Virginia State Board of Elections for not filing candidate paperwork on time.

— CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-ROANOKE — Officials in the Virginia city of Roanoke have started a process to remove a memorial marker to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

— APARTMENT SHOOTING-FIVE INJURED — Five people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds after a dispute inside an apartment building in Virginia led to a shooting Tuesday morning, police said.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

DEATH THREAT-CONGRESS MEMBER SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland man who worked for a Defense Department contractor was sentenced on Tuesday to six months of home detention for threatening to kill a member of Congress who sponsored vaccination requirements for public school students. Darryl Albert Varnum told U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett that he was drunk when he called in the death threat last year and is ashamed by his impulsive actions. Varnum had been upset when he read a post on social media that misrepresented a pro-vaccine bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Florida Democrat, said defense attorney Brendan Hurson. By Michael Kunzelman. SENT: 700 words, AP Photo.

ELECTION 2020-BIDEN WASHINGTON — Joe Biden is promising to shift production of medical equipment and other key pandemic-fighting products “back to U.S. soil,” creating jobs and bolstering a domestic supply chain he says has been exposed as inadequate and vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign released a plan Tuesday to reinforce stockpiles of a “range of critical products on which the U.S. is dangerously dependent on foreign suppliers.” That includes medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. It also includes energy and grid resilience technologies, semiconductors and key electronics as well as telecommunications infrastructure and raw materials. Biden’s camp hasn’t said how much his plan would cost. By Will Weissert. SENT: 630 words, AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW YORK ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is now requiring people from three additional states to quarantine for 14 days as more individuals are testing positive for COVID-19 nationwide. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a Tuesday press release that Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma now join a total of 19 states that qualify under New York’s metrics for community spread. Cuomo’s advisory applies to states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average, or states with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. SENT: 260 words.

MARYLAND GOVERNOR-BOOK ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who considered a primary challenge to President Donald Trump last year, said Tuesday he is releasing a book about national politics and his experiences as governor this month after its publication was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Such books often serve as an introduction for politicians to a national audience and Hogan, a popular Republican in a heavily Democratic state, has not ruled out a run for his party’s 2024 nomination. By Brian Witte. SENT: 440 words, AP Photo.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY-DELAWARE DOVER, Del. — Joe Biden has already clinched the Democratic presidential nomination but is looking for icing on the cake with a primary win in his home state. The longtime Delaware senator and former vice president faces only token opposition in Tuesday’s primary. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race months ago but their names remain on Delaware’s primary ballot. Tuesday’s election is the first in Delaware to feature universal absentee voting. Democratic Gov. John Carney’s coronavirus emergency declaration allows voters to choose “sick or temporarily or permanently physically disabled” as a reason for voting absentee. A limited number of in-person voting sites will be open. SENT: 150 words. Will be updated.

IN BRIEF:

— POLICE SHOOTING-BALTIMORE — A man shot and wounded by Baltimore police while he was having a behavioral health crisis has been charged with first-degree assault for allegedly pointing a handgun at officers, according to charging documents.

— AIR FORCE EMBEZZLEMENT — A Maryland man who worked as an Air Force travel coordinator has been indicted on charges that he stole more than $774,000 in government funds.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-JUDICIAL EMERGENCY EXTENDED — Delaware’s chief justice has extended the state’s judicial emergency order for the fourth time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-RAVENS QUARTERBACK — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced he will hold his annual “Funday with LJ” event in Florida amid the state’s spike in coronavirus cases.

___

SPORTS

SOC-NWSL-STEADY ERCEG UNDATED — Coach Paul Riley calls defender Abby Erceg the bedrock of the North Carolina Courage. The New Zealand native is captain of the Courage, the two-time National Women’s Soccer League defending champions. By Sports Writer Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 750 words, AP Photos.

FBC-NC STATE-MCNEILL RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State has hired former East Carolina head coach and Oklahoma assistant Ruffin McNeill for an advisory role on its football staff. The school said Tuesday that McNeill would serve as a special assistant to head coach Dave Doeren. Duties include assisting player development analysis, leading special projects and outreach to alumni, campus and community groups. Doeren says McNeill has been “a mentor to me since I was 24 years old.” McNeill was the Pirates’ head coach from 2010-15 and guided his alma mater to four bowl appearances. He later joined Oklahoma’s staff for three seasons as assistant head coach. SENT: 270 words.

CAR—NASCAR-IN THE PITS CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jimmie Johnson has been denied a proper farewell tour in his final season of full-time NASCAR racing. The seven-time champion has raced in front of empty grandstands during the pandemic and now has been sidelined by a positive coronavirus test. Johnson has still been able to take a prominent leadership role in the industry. Johnson led the drivers in a video about racial equality, supported Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in Wallace’s garage and now plans to help educate others on the coronavirus. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. Sent: 900 words.

BKN-VIRUS OUTBREAK-PLAYERS OUT WASHINGTON — Wizards leading scorer Bradley Beal won’t take part in the restart of the NBA season because of a right rotator cuff injury. Beal last week said his uncertainty over whether to play was based fully on his health. Washington will also be without forward Davis Bertans, who decided to opt out going into free agency, and injured guard John Wall. Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard says Beal “did everything possible to be ready to play.” Ultimately, the team decided against risking further injury to Beal after he had shoulder discomfort earlier in the season. By Sports Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 720 words, AP Photos.

BBO—TESTING DELAYS WASHINGTON — Baseball’s two World Series finalists canceled workouts because of coronavirus testing delays. The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros called off training camp practices Monday after not receiving test results from Friday. The St. Louis Cardinals also scrubbed their scheduled workout for similar reasons. General manager Mike Rizzo of the champion Nationals said it’s not safe to continue with camp without accurate and timely testing. Rizzo called on Major League Baseball to work quickly to resolve issues with its lab to keep the season from being at risk. Astros GM James Click speculated the July 4th holiday weekend contributed to the delay. MLB said it addressed delays caused by the holiday weekend and doesn’t expect them to continue. By Sports Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 1,300 words, AP Photos.

___

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. Any photo issues or needs please email Mike Stewart at bmstewart@ap.org or call 646-823-5818.