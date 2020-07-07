Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 8:30 a.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

IN BRIEF:

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-FESTIVAL CANCELLED_The annual Carolina Renaissance Festival in North Carolina has been canceled due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak.

—CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-FAME_A Confederate monument that has stood for over 100 years old was removed from a North Carolina city after officials said the statute had become a public safety hazard.

___

VIRGINIA

ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE

RICHMOND, Va. — Opponents of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline say the announcement this week that developers were scrapping the $8 billion natural gas project is a historic, grassroots win for the environment and a turning point in the fight to stop climate change. By Sarah Rankin. Upcoming:

IN BRIEF:

—CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-ROANOKE_Officials in the Virginia city of Roanoke have started a process to remove a memorial marker to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

—APARTMENT SHOOTING-FIVE INJURED_Five people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds after a dispute inside an apartment building in Virginia led to a shooting Tuesday morning, police said.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

LAWMAKER THREATENED

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A federal judge sentences a Maryland man who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Florida. By Michael Kunzelman. Upcoming:

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY-DELAWARE

DOVER, Del. — Joe Biden has already clinched the Democratic presidential nomination but is looking for icing on the cake with a primary win in his home state. The longtime Delaware senator and former vice president faces only token opposition in Tuesday’s primary. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race months ago but their names remain on Delaware’s primary ballot. Tuesday’s election is the first in Delaware to feature universal absentee voting. Democratic Gov. John Carney’s coronavirus emergency declaration allows voters to choose “sick or temporarily or permanently physically disabled” as a reason for voting absentee. A limited number of in-person voting sites will be open. Sent: 156 words. Upcoming:

IN BRIEF:

___

SPORTS

BBO-TESTING DELAYS

WASHINGTON - Baseball’s two World Series finalists canceled workouts because of coronavirus testing delays. The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros called off training camp practices Monday after not receiving test results from Friday. The St. Louis Cardinals also scrubbed their scheduled workout for similar reasons. General manager Mike Rizzo of the champion Nationals said it’s not safe to continue with camp without accurate and timely testing. Rizzo called on Major League Baseball to work quickly to resolve issues with its lab to keep the season from being at risk. Astros GM James Click speculated the July 4th holiday weekend contributed to the delay. MLB said it addressed delays caused by the holiday weekend and doesn’t expect them to continue. By Stephen Whyno. Sent: 1,300 words.

___

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477. Any photo issues or needs please email Mike Stewart at bmstewart@ap.org or call 646-823-5818.