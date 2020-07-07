Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews in Richmond, Virginia, have lifted away an monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart. It's the third major Confederate statue to be removed as the Confederacy's former capital rushes to remove symbols of oppression amid nationwide protests over police brutality and racism. The 22-foot bronze equestrian statue went up on Richmond’s Monument Avenue in 1907, a time when white leaders across the South sought to glorify the ‘lost cause’ of the Civil War and suppress attempts by Black people to achieve equality. Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all city-owned Confederate statues on July 1.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The news that energy giants Duke Energy and Dominion Energy were pulling the plug on the $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline delighted environmental advocates and other opponents of the project who had spent six years fighting what they considered an uphill battle. They say the decision to scrap the natural gas pipeline marks a turning point in the climate fight, illustrating the time has passed for energy companies to invest in massive fossil fuel infrastructure projects. The project's supporters have said it shows the growing challenge of energy infrastructure permitting.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two prominent Republican congressional candidates were given a reprieve by the Virginia State Board of Elections for not filing candidate paperwork on time. The board voted 2 to 1 on Tuesday to extend a filing deadline for Republicans Bob Good and Nick Freitas, as well as handful of other candidates, to allow them to have their names on the ballot this fall. Good won a GOP convention last month against incumbent U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman. Freitas is a state delegate who had to mount a pricey write-in campaign to keep his state House seat after failing to get his paperwork in on time.

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials in the Virginia city of Roanoke have started a process to remove a memorial marker to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Roanoke Times reports that the city council has unanimously approved a resolution to remove the 60-year-old granite shaft from a downtown plaza. The memorial has stood in the city since 1960. City officials are working under a new state law that took effect his month and gives local governments the ability to remove war memorial statues and markers. Confederate monuments have been coming down in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.