Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. EDT

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials in the Virginia city of Roanoke have started a process to remove a memorial marker to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The Roanoke Times reports that the city council has unanimously approved a resolution to remove the 60-year-old granite shaft from a downtown plaza. The memorial has stood in the city since 1960. City officials are working under a new state law that took effect his month and gives local governments the ability to remove war memorial statues and markers. Confederate monuments have been coming down in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Police say five people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds after a dispute inside an apartment building in Virginia led to a shooting Tuesday morning. Fairfax County Police said on Twitter four teens and one adult male were struck by gunfire inside the apartment in Alexandria. Authorities did not release additional details about the shooting.

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Faculty at Washington and Lee University have voted to remove Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s name from the school, but that doesn’t mean necessarily such a change will occur. The motion was approved on Monday during a special video conference meeting attended by faculty members. The recommendation was sent to the board of trustees, which would have to make any change. A school spokesperson says “there are no current plans to change” the name. The school was named for early benefactor George Washington and Lee, who was a president of the university and is buried in a campus chapel.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s businesses and nonprofits took in between $9.5 billion to $18.2 billion through the U.S. Treasury Department’s Payroll Protection Program, new data released Monday shows. The government data said nearly 110,000 PPP loans were awarded in Virginia, with the vast majority — 93,000 — under $150,000. The Treasury Department only released the names for about 16,000 Virginia entities that received loans of more than $150,000. Data shows that the program, designed to soften job losses from the coronavirus, was used far and wide in Virginia. Recipients include pricey private schools located in some of the country’s wealthiest suburbs, federal IT and defense contractors, and well-known real estate developers and construction companies.