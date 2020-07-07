JMU announces post-coronavirus plans for Fall 2020

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -James Madison University is making plans to welcome students back on campus this fall.

The following guidance focuses on students. Guidance for employees can be found on JMU’s online Return to the Workplace website.

Highlights from the university of the guidance for students’ return:

· Students will be expected to answer health screening questions prior to returning to campus, and on a daily basis this Fall.

· Everyone on campus will be required to wear a face mask where physical distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

· Students will need to make good decisions about off-campus activities. JMU will offer a variety of educational resources and trainings to help.

· It is the school’s intention to adhere to its normal academic calendar.

· Cleaning and disinfecting protocols for buildings on campus will be enhanced.

· Class times and locations may shift to accommodate classroom cleaning and physical distancing, and some classes may need to be offered wholly or partially online.

· JMU will employ a COVID-19 surveillance, testing and contact tracing strategy.

· Isolation and quarantine policies will be deployed.

In addition to what is outlined above, the university’s working plan can be found here, and while subject to change, it has information related to on-campus housing, extracurricular activities, public transportation, dining operations, accommodations for higher-risk students and other topics.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.