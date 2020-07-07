Advertisement

JMU votes to remove Confederate leader names from campus halls

Temporary names will be given to the halls this upcoming academic year
Maury Hall at James Madison University (WHSV)
Maury Hall at James Madison University (WHSV)(WHSV)
By WHSV
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s Board of Visitors unanimously voted to remove the Confederate leader names of Jackson., Ashby and Maury from their halls on campus.

The changes will be effective immediately.

Temporary names will be given to the halls this upcoming academic year.

