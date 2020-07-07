Kids make up age group with most positive COVID cases in Alleghany-Roanoke District

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 11- to 18-year-olds make up the largest group testing positive for coronavirus in the last week, but there is an overall trend of people from 0-40 getting sick.

That’s according to Dr. Molly O’Dell from the Roanoke City-Alleghany Health Districts, in her weekly conference call Tuesday.

Dr. O’Dell says there are several factors there, including more people going back to work with the beginning of Phase 3, backyard parties with close contact and no face coverings, and young people possibly not taking the virus as seriously as older people.

She has started using the term “super spreader event” to define incidents of large groups of people going to parties, funerals and such, including hot spots such as Myrtle Beach, and catching or spreading the virus.

A big topic of conversation was heading back to school this fall, with O’Dell saying health officials are providing guidance to school districts, which are making their own plans. She says she hopes children are not effective spreaders of COVID-19, and when it comes to heading back to class, it’s important to note students are in school to learn; fall plans aren’t just about health.

She says the virus is still very serious and people should still be wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing.

