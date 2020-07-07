Advertisement

Lynchburg Grows adds greenhouses

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One local non-profit has made some changes to keep producing food longer.

Lynchburg Grows has replaced three of its greenhouses.

They now have four new greenhouses, which are heated.

Two of them will be used for growing; the other two will be used for starting seeds.

They say the new ones are more efficient and will allow them to grow food through winter.

“Right now we kind of stop everything around December and then kick back up in April,” said Shelley Blades, Lynchburg Grows executive director. “This will allow us to get to our neighbors who don’t have access to food, so we can continue our FreshRx program all throughout the season.”

They say they plan to begin using them this year.

