Lynchburg Police Department investigating recent larceny
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a recent larceny.
On July 2, officers responded to L. Oppleman at 909 Main Street after a person tried to pawn a stolen custom bicycle. The individual ran away after being informed the bike was stolen.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Class at 434-941-9781 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.
