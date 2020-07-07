Lynchburg Police Department investigating recent larceny

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a recent larceny.

On July 2, officers responded to L. Oppleman at 909 Main Street after a person tried to pawn a stolen custom bicycle. The individual ran away after being informed the bike was stolen.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Class at 434-941-9781 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Photo courtesy Lynchburg Police Department. (LPD)

