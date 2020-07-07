Man sentenced after being found guilty of beating man to death with baseball bat

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been sentenced to prison for the beating death of a man with a baseball bat.

Timothy Church was found guilty in 2019 of the 2018 murder of Ish Patel, owner of the Starlite Motel.

For the first-degree murder charge, he was sentenced to life in prison, suspended after serving 30 years. For two malicious wounding charges, connected to injuries against Patel’s wife and daughter, he was sentenced to 20 years, suspended after 5 years are served on each, for a total of 40 years suspended after serving 10 years. He was also sentenced to five years for each of three attempted robberies.

The total is life in prison plus 55 years, suspended after serving 40 years, according to Andrew Stevens, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for the city of Roanoke.

Church had been accused of using a private entrance to go into the motel and demanding money from Patel, who died from blunt force trauma to the head.

