Advertisement

NFL wants to hold 35% of player salaries over potential revenue hit from COVID-19 concerns

Revenue hits from coronavirus concerns have teams worried
(WTVY News 4)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - There could be a false start coming this year to the 2020 NFL schedule.

The NFL Players’ Association said Tuesday that the league wants to hold back 35 percent of players’ salaries in escrow if their revenue is hit by effects of COVID-19 concerns, according to the NFL Network through Bleacher Report.

Story is still developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New greenhouses for Lynchburg Grows

Updated: 54 minutes ago
They say the new ones are more efficient and will allow them to grow food through winter.

News

W&L name change debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
WDBJ7's Bruce Young reports

News

Board of Elections grants extension

Updated: 1 hour ago
WDBJ7's Joe Dashiell reports

News

Roanoke parking lot murder early morning Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kate Capodanno reports

Latest News

News

VEC unemployment claims

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kendall Davis reports

News

The new normal at the Y

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Bruce Young reports

News

Two suspects arrested following Pulaski drug, abduction case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Both suspects are from North Carolina

News

Early Tuesday Roanoke murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBj7's Kate Capodanno reports

News

Nelson County family gets citizenship after 16 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

News

COVID-19 spreading through 'super spreader events'

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Molly O'Dell with the Virginia Department of Health says COVID-19 is spreading right now through a number of ways -- include Super Spreader Events -- like parties.