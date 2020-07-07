NFL wants to hold 35% of player salaries over potential revenue hit from COVID-19 concerns

(WDBJ) - There could be a false start coming this year to the 2020 NFL schedule.

The NFL Players’ Association said Tuesday that the league wants to hold back 35 percent of players’ salaries in escrow if their revenue is hit by effects of COVID-19 concerns, according to the NFL Network through Bleacher Report.

Story is still developing. Check back for updates.

