Advertisement

Our heat and humidity continue with daily storm chances.

By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak boundary across the Mid-Atlantic and a strong area of low pressure system will combine to give us daily chances of showers and storms. The best time to see showers and storms will be during the afternoon and tapering off in the evening. Some storms could contain some heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds. As we head toward midweek we’ll watch a low pressure system slowly head our way. This low will continue to give us a chance for scattered showers and storms, but without any real triggering mechanism these should remain diurnally driven. The low, which could be tropical in nature, will be moving up the southeastern coastline. This will give us a more easterly flow which will increase our low level moisture and trigger more showers and thunderstorms. A stronger frontal boundary heads our way by Saturday. This front will trigger numerous showers and storms, especially the first part of the weekend.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms will once again develop in the afternoon. Storms look to fire near a lingering front and they could also move in from our South. Some of these storms will likely be associated with the area of low pressure to our South. Highs again in the upper 80s to near 90.

Another round of showers and storms develops today.
Another round of showers and storms develops today.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

We are closely watching an area of low pressure to our South. Location of this low will be the key if it develops into a tropical system or not. As of now, both days we’ll likely see scattered showers and storms. Highs look to remain in the 80s with a few 90s possible.

A low continues to head toward the southeastern coastline.
A low continues to head toward the southeastern coastline.(WDBJ)

FRIDAY

Partly sunny with increasing heat and humidity. We pick up a good chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, especially if that low is lingering nearby. Our high closes in on 90.

Stormy weather continues this week.
Stormy weather continues this week.(WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

It looks like we’ll see a hot and humid weekend with highs in the lower 90s. We have a chance of showers and storms, especially on Saturday as a front moves closer.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday July 7, Morning FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Hot and humid with daily chances of afternoon storms.

Updated: 10 hours ago

Forecast

Monday July 6, Midday FastCast

Updated: 17 hours ago
Our heat and humidity continues.

Forecast

Hot & humid with daily storm chances through the week.

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:58 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
More muggy weather with afternoon storm chances this week.

Latest News

Forecast

Monday, July 6, Morning FastCast

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:47 AM EDT

Forecast

Hot, humid, and occasionally stormy this week

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
More muggy weather with afternoon storm chances all this week.

Forecast

SUNDAY JULY 5 AM FORECAST

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT

Forecast

Storm chances on the rise this holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
The holiday weekend stays hot with storms moving back in Sunday.

Forecast

Saturday July 4 AM

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT
Hot and humid today with a chance of an isolated shower or storm. More storm coverage on Sunday.

Forecast

Friday, July 3 - Weekend Outlook

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
|
Staying hot and dry for the holiday weekend.