Our heat and humidity continue with daily storm chances.

A weak boundary across the Mid-Atlantic and a strong area of low pressure system will combine to give us daily chances of showers and storms. The best time to see showers and storms will be during the afternoon and tapering off in the evening. Some storms could contain some heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds. As we head toward midweek we’ll watch a low pressure system slowly head our way. This low will continue to give us a chance for scattered showers and storms, but without any real triggering mechanism these should remain diurnally driven. The low, which could be tropical in nature, will be moving up the southeastern coastline. This will give us a more easterly flow which will increase our low level moisture and trigger more showers and thunderstorms. A stronger frontal boundary heads our way by Saturday. This front will trigger numerous showers and storms, especially the first part of the weekend.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and storms will once again develop in the afternoon. Storms look to fire near a lingering front and they could also move in from our South. Some of these storms will likely be associated with the area of low pressure to our South. Highs again in the upper 80s to near 90.

Another round of showers and storms develops today.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

We are closely watching an area of low pressure to our South. Location of this low will be the key if it develops into a tropical system or not. As of now, both days we’ll likely see scattered showers and storms. Highs look to remain in the 80s with a few 90s possible.

A low continues to head toward the southeastern coastline. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY

Partly sunny with increasing heat and humidity. We pick up a good chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, especially if that low is lingering nearby. Our high closes in on 90.

Stormy weather continues this week. (WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

It looks like we’ll see a hot and humid weekend with highs in the lower 90s. We have a chance of showers and storms, especially on Saturday as a front moves closer.

