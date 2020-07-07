Advertisement

Percentage of positive new cases of COVID-19 drops

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 66,740 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Tuesday morning. That’s up from 66,102 reported Monday, a 638-case increase.

2,790 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 1,881 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,853 reported Monday and Sunday, and there have been 6,512 hospitalizations. 725,327 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 6% percent positive rate over the last week, down from 6.1% reported Monday and Sunday.

With the positive-testing percentage continuing to drop or hold about steady, Phase 3 of reopening Virginia’s economy began last Wednesday.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

