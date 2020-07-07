Pulaski woman killed in Giles County crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a Giles County crash that killed a Pulaski woman.

Police say the crash happened July 6, 2020 at 11:55 a.m. on Route 100, less than a mile north of Animal Sanctuary Road.

The driver of a Dodge Caravan was headed north on Route 100 when he crossed the center line and hit a Toyota Corolla head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, Taylor Quesenberry, 27, died at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.