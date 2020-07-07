Advertisement

Reward increased for information about 2018 killing in Pittsylvania County

Tykese Tinsley, found shot to death in Pittsylvania County in 2018
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A reward has been increased to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a 2018 murder. The reward had been $1,000.

June 29, 2018, the body of Tykese Tinsley, also known to friends as “Dutta”, was found near the Oak Hill Road area of Pittsylvania County after being reported as missing to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office several days before.

The medical examiner’s office determined Tinsley died from gunshot wounds, and concluded the cause and manner of death as homicide.

Tinsley was 26 years old and lived in the Martinsville/Henry County area.

Investigators say they continue to review and conduct analysis of physical and digital evidence recovered from the crime scene, and to follow up on leads.

If you knew Tinsley, or you have information about his death, you are asked to call the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-791-0044. You do not have to provide your name nor your phone number to qualify for the reward.

