Roanoke city takes first step to remove last Confederate monument

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Monday, Roanoke City Council made their position clear, laying out in a resolution their “intent…to remove the Lee Monument.” The resolution is the first step needed to remove the monument, which standing is Lee Plaza just outside City Hall.

“I really want to emphasize, that, unlike what we see going on in some other places, we’re going to follow the law,” said Council Member Bill Bestpitch

Bestpitch says he’s frustrated by how slow the process will be, but encourages people to wait for local government.

If it takes a few more weeks to get this situation resolved, I hope everyone can remain patient and confident,” he said.

Council has faced pressure to remove the monument, with people calling, emailing and circulating two different online petitions that have collected nearly 7,000 total signatures.

“There’s people who encourage and support the idea,” said Roanoke resident Robin Barnhill, started one of the petitions.

“I think it’s time that we do something that’s going to make everybody comfortable. Not just one half of the population,” she said.

But not everyone agrees removing the monument is the right call. During Monday’s council meeting, one man called in to argue the monument should be preserved.

“It has been there 60 years,” he said. “It seems appropriate to leave it there at least six more months to let emotions mellow a bit.”

The rest of the community will have their own chance to weigh in. The city has set a public hearing on the issue for August 17th. If the city then votes to remove the monument, they’ll have to wait another 30 days for a battlefield, historical society, museum, or other group to claim it.

