Advertisement

Roanoke city takes first step to remove last Confederate monument

City council took the first step to remove the monument Monday.
City council took the first step to remove the monument Monday.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Monday, Roanoke City Council made their position clear, laying out in a resolution their “intent…to remove the Lee Monument.” The resolution is the first step needed to remove the monument, which standing is Lee Plaza just outside City Hall.

“I really want to emphasize, that, unlike what we see going on in some other places, we’re going to follow the law,” said Council Member Bill Bestpitch

Bestpitch says he’s frustrated by how slow the process will be, but encourages people to wait for local government.

If it takes a few more weeks to get this situation resolved, I hope everyone can remain patient and confident,” he said.

Council has faced pressure to remove the monument, with people calling, emailing and circulating two different online petitions that have collected nearly 7,000 total signatures.

“There’s people who encourage and support the idea,” said Roanoke resident Robin Barnhill, started one of the petitions.

“I think it’s time that we do something that’s going to make everybody comfortable. Not just one half of the population,” she said.

But not everyone agrees removing the monument is the right call. During Monday’s council meeting, one man called in to argue the monument should be preserved.

“It has been there 60 years,” he said. “It seems appropriate to leave it there at least six more months to let emotions mellow a bit.”

The rest of the community will have their own chance to weigh in. The city has set a public hearing on the issue for August 17th. If the city then votes to remove the monument, they’ll have to wait another 30 days for a battlefield, historical society, museum, or other group to claim it.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kaine visits Danville River District project sites

Updated: 38 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Kendall Davis Reports

News

Roanoke City Council moves closer to removing Lee monument

Updated: 49 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Eric Miller reports

News

George Floyd's uncle marches in Raleigh

Updated: 1 hours ago
George Floyd's uncle marches in Raleigh

News

Cancellation of Atlantic Coast Pipeline buoys opponents of another controversial project

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Opponents of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline are celebrating, after Dominion Energy and Duke Energy announced they are cancelling the project. And others who are still fighting the Mountain Valley Pipeline say it faces many of the same hurdles.

Latest News

News

Bedford County residents seek road repairs

Updated: 4 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

News

Earth Fare announces anchor store at Christiansburg Marketplace

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
“Our sweet spot is mid-sized markets with a culture that enjoys outdoor, healthy lifestyles. College towns with active, educated residents, like Blacksburg with Virginia Tech and Radford with Radford University, typically fit that profile, as do the surrounding communities in the valley,” said Dennis Hulsing, owner and CEO of Earth Fare and Hulsing Enterprises.

News

Wall of Honor hits local farmers market

Updated: 4 hours ago
The farmer's market made the wall as a way to honor folks who have served or are serving in the military.

News

Wonder Woman blood drive event

Updated: 5 hours ago
The chance for prizes awaits!

News

Senator Kaine tours Danville River District project sites

Updated: 5 hours ago
This is Kaine's first public visit since recovering from the coronavirus in April.

News

Roanoke City Council moves towards removing last confederate monument

Updated: 5 hours ago
WDBJ7's Eric Miller reports