Advertisement

Roanoke police investigating after man found shot in Southeast

Roads in the area have been blocked off
A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head early Tuesday morning.
A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head early Tuesday morning.(WDBJ)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating after a man was found shot near 4th Street and Bullitt Avenue SE Tuesday morning.

According to police, a white male was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Roads surrounding the rescue mission out to Dale Avenue are currently blocked off. This includes Bullitt and 5th, and Elm and 4th around the PPG Paints store.

Police have not confirmed whether the man is dead, but a WDBJ7 news crew says they saw a body in the parking lot of the PPG Paints store before being asked to move to a different location.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Google’s Project Loon high altitude balloons spotted over Virginia and Carolinas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
The balloons are floating cell towers in the sky, looking to bring broadband to remote areas.

News

Kaine visits Danville River District project sites

Updated: 6 hours ago
WDBJ7's Kendall Davis Reports

News

Roanoke City Council moves closer to removing Lee monument

Updated: 6 hours ago
WDBJ7's Eric Miller reports

News

Roanoke city takes first step to remove last Confederate monument

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Robert E. Lee Monument has stood just outside Roanoke's city hall for 60 years. This year could be its last.

Latest News

News

George Floyd's uncle marches in Raleigh

Updated: 7 hours ago
George Floyd's uncle marches in Raleigh

News

Cancellation of Atlantic Coast Pipeline buoys opponents of another controversial project

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Opponents of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline are celebrating, after Dominion Energy and Duke Energy announced they are cancelling the project. And others who are still fighting the Mountain Valley Pipeline say it faces many of the same hurdles.

News

Bedford County residents seek road repairs

Updated: 10 hours ago
WDBJ7's Michael Alachnowicz reports

News

Earth Fare announces anchor store at Christiansburg Marketplace

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
“Our sweet spot is mid-sized markets with a culture that enjoys outdoor, healthy lifestyles. College towns with active, educated residents, like Blacksburg with Virginia Tech and Radford with Radford University, typically fit that profile, as do the surrounding communities in the valley,” said Dennis Hulsing, owner and CEO of Earth Fare and Hulsing Enterprises.

News

Wall of Honor hits local farmers market

Updated: 11 hours ago
The farmer's market made the wall as a way to honor folks who have served or are serving in the military.

News

Wonder Woman blood drive event

Updated: 11 hours ago
The chance for prizes awaits!