Roanoke police investigating after man found shot in Southeast

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating after a man was found shot near 4th Street and Bullitt Avenue SE Tuesday morning.

According to police, a white male was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Roads surrounding the rescue mission out to Dale Avenue are currently blocked off. This includes Bullitt and 5th, and Elm and 4th around the PPG Paints store.

Police have not confirmed whether the man is dead, but a WDBJ7 news crew says they saw a body in the parking lot of the PPG Paints store before being asked to move to a different location.

