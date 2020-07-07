Advertisement

Roanoke’s J.J. Redick Prepares To Head To Orlando and NBA Bubble With the Pelicans

Cave Spring High School grad has some concerns about the league's return
Roanoke product J.J. Redick will head to Orlando this week with his Pelicans teammates to resume the NBA season
Roanoke product J.J. Redick will head to Orlando this week with his Pelicans teammates to resume the NBA season
By Travis Wells
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - NBA teams will head to Orlando in a matter of days to resume the season. That includes Roanoke product JJ Redick and his New Orleans Pellicans teammates. But the Cave Spring grad, like many players, has some concerns about how the league will safely and successfully pull off the rest of the season even in the bubble at Disney World.

“There is no comfort level.,” Redick said. “We’re not with our families. We’re not at our homes. We’re isolated in a bubble in the middle of a hot spot in the middle of Florida while there’s social unrest going on in the county. To say there is any sort of comfort level would be a lie.”

Amidst all of that, the players must somehow focus on winning games. Redick hasn’t missed the playoffs in his 14 year NBA career and doesn’t plan on starting now. But team chemistry could prove to be elusive, especially since the players have only been allowed to workout in small groups to this point.

“No one really knows what any team is going to look like,” he continued. “The layoff from mid-March up until basically July 10 of not playing real basketball is significant. Not having proper training, not really being able to access great food all the time, all these things that we’ve become so accustomed to – and we’re blessed to have these resources – just haven’t been there. So for our team, I have no idea. "

