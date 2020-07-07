Rockbridge YMCA takes extra steps for reopening

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Area YMCA is open for business, but that business looks different.

There are questions to get in, a lot more sanitizer out, stickers to help with spacing, and a lot of cleaning.

“We want to make sure the facility’s clean,” said Rockbridge YMCA Executive Director Bobbie Wagner. “But when you’re coming here and you’re working out, you want to see that. You want to make sure that things are getting cleaned and disinfected, and not just sanitized but disinfected.”

So more staff have been laid on to follow members and get everything as clean as possible, and when rooms are not in use, the get the heavy duty treatment.

“So there’s a lot of cleaning going on,” said Wagner. “It’s a good thing.”

It’s a new world

Wagner said, “I worked for the Y for almost eight years in a full time capacity, and I’ve definitely never operated quite like we are now, and I just think it’s the new normal.”

And they’re adapting to it, and they say it’s something that we’ll probably see even as normality begins to return.

“You’re going to see that, and you should see that, and the good news is we’ve asked for feedback from our members,” Wagner said. “You know, how was your experience? How do you feel? What’s your comfort level? And we’ve had a lot of really positive feedback.”

