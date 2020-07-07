Advertisement

Splash Valley to remain closed for 2020 season

Green Ridge Indoor Pool Open for Recreational Swim Starting Saturday, July 18
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Splash Valley Water Park announced Tuesday it will remain closed through the summer 2020 season.

Due to restrictions under Virginia’s Phase 3, many of the park’s most unique features are not allowed to open, according to park officials. This includes splash pads, spray pools, slides and other features. Splash Valley says its design does not allow for a partial reopening.

Any 2020 season passes will automatically extend to September of 2021. Anyone looking for a refund can call 540-3876078 ext. 0.

Green Ridge Recreation Center’s indoor pool will re-open for limited use Saturday, July 18. Portions of the pool, such as lap lanes, current river, central swimming area and the zero depth entry area will be accessible daily. The schedule is as follows:

Monday through Thursday, from 7 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 7:45 p.m.; Fridays 7 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 6:45 p.m.; Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 12 to 4 p.m.

The indoor spray ground, hot tub and water slides will remain closed. The center says it expects water aerobics classes to continue on certain days beginning late July. A new pool-only daily admission pass will be available for $5.

For more information, visit roanokecountyparks.com.

